Dollar/rupee premiums to rise as US-India interest rate gap seen widening: Analysts

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

The USD/INR 1-year implied yield is forecast to rise to 3% levels within fiscal 2024 from around 2.40% currently, according to market participants.

Indian foreign exchange traders are betting on a rise in dollar/rupee forward premiums as U.S. interest rates are expected to ease later this year, bankers and analysts said.

The 1-year implied yield is down about 140 basis points (bps) over the last 12 months.

Forward premiums, a function of U.S. and India interest rate differentials, are expected to widen as the Federal Reserve is likely to ease rates gradually this year, while the Reserve Bank of India keeps them steady, economists said.