    Dollar surges on robust US jobs data, while lira, yen slump

    An eye-popping U.S. nonfarm payrolls number on Friday along with a services industry rebound in January sent the dollar to a mid-January high, with investors pricing in the Fed's policy rate peaking at 5.05% in June.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST
    (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    The dollar surged to a three-week high against the euro on Monday, with traders expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to lift its benchmark rate above 5% to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong.

    An earthquake in central Turkey and northwest Syria and a strong U.S. dollar added pressure on emerging currencies sending Turkey's lira to a record low of 18.85 against the dollar.

    The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 25 basis points and said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, leading investors to price in a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes going forward.

    But an eye-popping U.S. nonfarm payrolls number on Friday along with a services industry rebound in January sent the dollar to a mid-January high, with investors pricing in the Fed's policy rate peaking at 5.05% in June.