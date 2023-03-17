 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar slips as banking turmoil roils markets

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

The dollar index, a measure of the dollar against six other currencies, fell 0.249%, while the euro was up 0.26% to $1.0633.

The dollar fell on Friday as concerns of further turmoil in banking rattled equity markets and sent Treasury yields lower, while driving fears that a recession lies on the horizon.

An early recovery in European stocks ran out of steam as investor sentiment remained fragile after a week of turbulence sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and concerns over Credit Suisse despite a $54 billion lifeline for the bank.

The University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months even as readings on inflation expectations receded. The survey was mostly done before regulators shut SVB last week.

Preliminary results on economic conditions and consumer expectations also slid, the UMich surveys showed.