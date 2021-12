Dollar shines, Euro droops as Omicron spreads while Fed hawks circle

The US Dollar hovered near the highest since July of last year against major peers on December 20 after a Federal Reserve official signaled a first pandemic-era interest rate hike could come as early as March.

The euro sank with the British pound after the Netherlands went into lockdown on December 19 and Britain's health minister declined to rule out the chance of further restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 96.629, not far from the peak at 96.938 reached last month.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on December 18 that the number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas of the world with community transmission, but noted that much remains unknown about the variant, including the severity of the illness it causes.

On December 17, Fed Governor Chris Waller said an interest rate increase will likely be warranted "shortly after" the bank ends its bond purchases in March.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Waller gave the (dollar index) a tailwind on December 17," which is now eyeing a new high, but "positioning is skewed long in USDs, so the prospect of position squaring into year-end is elevated," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

"While central bank actions are the real issue, headlines on Omicron could be seen as the smoking gun for position squaring."

The greenback, which tends to attract demand as a safe haven, touched its highest since December 15 against the euro, sterling and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar.

The dollar slipped though against fellow haven currency the yen, but still near the middle of the trading range of the past three weeks.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, to which the dollar-yen pair are often closely correlated, languished near a two-week low reached December 17.

Earlier on December 17, New York Fed president John Williams told CNBC that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March.

Money markets price about 50-50 odds of a quarter point hike by March.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0109 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.1245 $1.1236 +0.10% -7.94% +1.1255 +1.1235

Dollar/Yen

113.5950 113.7400 -0.12% +9.98% +113.6500 +113.5400

Euro/Yen

127.75 127.77 -0.02% +0.65% +127.8200 +127.6200

Dollar/Swiss

0.9238 0.9241 -0.06% +4.39% +0.9244 +0.9234

Sterling/Dollar

1.3232 1.3233 +0.02% -3.13% +1.3243 +1.3225

Dollar/Canadian

1.2891 1.2894 -0.01% +1.25% +1.2901 +1.2886

Aussie/Dollar

0.7121 0.7127 -0.06% -7.41% +0.7134 +0.7109

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6731 0.6737 -0.07% -6.25% +0.6750 +0.6726

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ