Dollar hovers near six-week high as economies strengthen

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The dollar was little changed on Wednesday, continuing to trade near six-week highs on the back of strong economic data.

Survey data released on Tuesday showed U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest in eight months. In the euro zone, a survey-based gauge of activity also surged, hitting a nine-month high.

The signs of economic strength caused traders to pencil in further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, driving the U.S. S&P 500 stock index 2% lower and the dollar up 0.3%.

On Wednesday, the euro was flat at $1.065, just above Friday's six-week low of $1.061.