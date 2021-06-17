Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023
The US dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months after the Federal Reserve put out projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023
Reuters
June 17, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST
The dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on June 17 after the United States Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.41% at 90.901, its highest since May 7.