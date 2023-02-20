 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak, eyes on Fed

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

The U.S. dollar index, which measures it against six other major currencies, slipped 0.14% to 103.83, though is up almost 1.8% for the month, keeping it on track for its first monthly gain since last September. It hit a six-week high of 104.67 on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.68 and touched an intra-day high of 82.62 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback.

The dollar edged lower on Monday but remained close to Friday's six-week high, as a recent flurry of positive economic data reinforced market expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Liquidity is expected to be thin on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day.

A slew of data out of the world's largest economy in recent weeks pointing to a still-tight labour market, sticky consumer prices, robust retail sales and higher producer prices, have raised expectations that the U.S. central bank has more to do in taming inflation, and that interest rates would have to go higher.