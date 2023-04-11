 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar dips ahead of inflation data later this week

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

The dollar fell on Tuesday as investors waited on inflation data for further signs of whether price pressures are ebbing and what it means for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Consumer price data on Wednesday is expected to show headline inflation rose by 0.2% in March, while core inflation rose 0.4%.

"A lot of traders are focused on this inflation data," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "Everyone's trying to get a sense of does the disinflation process return and does this complicate what the Fed does."

The Fed is seen as likely to hike rates by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting, before pausing in June. Markets are also pricing for the Fed to cut rates by year-end on an expected recession, though Fed officials have stressed the need to keep rates high in order to bring down inflation.