Does she eat avocado: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's 'I don't eat onion' remark

During a discussion on soaring onion prices, Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha that she doesn't eat much onion or garlic.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on December 5 wondered if Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ate avocados.
He was responding to Sitharaman’s comments of a day earlier, when during a discussion on soaring onion prices in the Lok Sabha, the minister said she doesn't eat much onion or garlic.
"The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?" the news agency ANI quoted Chidambaram as saying.
Chidambaram, a former finance minister, also joined a Congress protest at Parliament against rising onion prices.
A member of the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram was at Parliament a day after he was released on bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.
In a press conference, the Congress leader criticised the government for its handling of the economy.
"Thank god they have not called it ‘seasonal’. It is ‘structural’ and the government has no solutions or reforms that would address the structural problems," Chidambaram said.
Sitharaman had on December 4 said there were several structural issues related to storage of onions and the government was trying to address them.Onion is being sold for more than Rs 100 a kg in several parts of the country, playing havoc with household budgets. Unseasonal rainfall is being blamed for the shortage of the kitchen staple.