Do you know where workers from Uttar Pradesh go for jobs?

It is a known fact that a majority of migrant workers are from Uttar Pradesh. However, it is not Mumbai but Bengaluru is their first choice when it comes to moving to a new location for employment. In fact, the Maxiumum City ranks fifth in the list.

According to a report on blue-collared workers by BetterPlace, a technology firm working on the informal & semi-formal segment, Bengaluru followed by Gurugram and Hyderabad are the most preferred locations. Mumbai ranks fifth on the list after Delhi.

If India is segmented based on professions, there are three distinct segments. It includes white collar jobs (~300 million) at the top, the agrarian jobs (~550 million) at the bottom, and the informal/semi-formal jobs (~450 million) in the middle.

This report is based on a sample set of 1.98 lakh amongst 2.06 million people employed across 532 companies, primarily based out of Bengaluru & NCR.

Where are they from?

The report said that the majority of the people are from Uttar Pradesh with 19 percent of the respondents saying that they have moved from the state. The rest of them on the list are Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

The survey noted that there is a demand for 1.9 million jobs in the next six months based on the hiring projections and trends of companies. The report said that this means either women are not looking for jobs, or they stay back in their native place.

Majority of the people are between the ages of 18-20 years. About 35 percent of them earn Rs 15,000-20,000 per month while 20 percent earn Rs 20,000-25,000 on a monthly basis.

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, BetterPlace said that in a few locations dominated by agricultural land, workers go to the cities to earn but come back during the farming period.

However, he added that it is imperative that niche skills be identified so that individuals find a job in their native places itself.

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

Less number of women migrate to other cities for work. Of those who moved for work, 92 percent are men and only 8 percent are women migrated for work.

He added that when it comes to women, those who have children are reluctant are move out for jobs.

Where are they going?

The report said most of the people have chosen Bengaluru as the destination to move to. This is followed by Gurugram, Hyderabad and Delhi. Surprisingly, Mumbai comes much below in the list of places where they are moving to, with only 6 percent of the survey responds having moved there.

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

BetterPlace said that their interest is in the middle segment because they form the backbone of the Indian economy powering both services and entrepreneurship. These include roles like drivers, guarding, logistics, facilities management, construction, manufacturing, domestic workers, maintenance, retail, on-demand services among others.

About 92 percent of this segment is unorganised, with less than 5 percent with a formal skilling, and less than 1 percent with access to a formal banking system.

Agarwala said that the idea behind collecting the data of migrant workers is to help build an ecosystem around a region/locality where necessary facilities can be provided. BetterPlace also offers finance and health products to these workers who work with their clients.

What jobs are in demand?

E-commerce and technology companies have led to the opening up of several new jobs. The report said that about 41 percent of the respondents work as drivers while 32 percent work as delivery persons.

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

Agarwala said that for a lot of the on-demand jobs like drivers for Ola and Uber, there are a set of soft skills in demand. BetterPlace is providing training modules for the same.

“The necessary skills for candidates working for new age internet companies is basic English, gender-sensitive attitude and right sets of behavioural traits. The training is not one-time but is a continuous process,” he added.

Among the 1.9 million new jobs in the next six months, the delivery executive space will account for 1.03 million jobs while the rest is divided among drivers, security guards and housekeeping roles.