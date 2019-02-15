Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Do you know where workers from Uttar Pradesh go for jobs?

Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Odisha are states from where most migrant workers belong to, according to a report by BetterPlace

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

It is a known fact that a majority of migrant workers are from Uttar Pradesh. However, it is not Mumbai but Bengaluru is their first choice when it comes to moving to a new location for employment. In fact, the Maxiumum City ranks fifth in the list.

According to a report on blue-collared workers by BetterPlace, a technology firm working on the informal & semi-formal segment, Bengaluru followed by Gurugram and Hyderabad are the most preferred locations. Mumbai ranks fifth on the list after Delhi.

If India is segmented based on professions, there are three distinct segments. It includes white collar jobs (~300 million) at the top, the agrarian jobs (~550 million) at the bottom, and the informal/semi-formal jobs (~450 million) in the middle.

This report is based on a sample set of 1.98 lakh amongst 2.06 million people employed across 532 companies, primarily based out of Bengaluru & NCR.

related news

Where are they from?

The report said that the majority of the people are from Uttar Pradesh with 19 percent of the respondents saying that they have moved from the state. The rest of them on the list are Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Original_state

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

The survey noted that there is a demand for 1.9 million jobs in the next six months based on the hiring projections and trends of companies. The report said that this means either women are not looking for jobs, or they stay back in their native place.

Majority of the people are between the ages of 18-20 years. About 35 percent of them earn Rs 15,000-20,000 per month while 20 percent earn Rs 20,000-25,000 on a monthly basis.

Age

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, BetterPlace said that in a few locations dominated by agricultural land, workers go to the cities to earn but come back during the farming period.

However, he added that it is imperative that niche skills be identified so that individuals find a job in their native places itself.

Gender

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

Less number of women migrate to other cities for work. Of those who moved for work, 92 percent are men and only 8 percent are women migrated for work.

He added that when it comes to women, those who have children are reluctant are move out for jobs.

Where are they going?

The report said most of the people have chosen Bengaluru as the destination to move to. This is followed by Gurugram, Hyderabad and Delhi. Surprisingly, Mumbai comes much below in the list of places where they are moving to, with only 6 percent of the survey responds having moved there.

Current_location

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

BetterPlace said that their interest is in the middle segment because they form the backbone of the Indian economy powering both services and entrepreneurship. These include roles like drivers, guarding, logistics, facilities management, construction, manufacturing, domestic workers, maintenance, retail, on-demand services among others.

About 92 percent of this segment is unorganised, with less than 5 percent with a formal skilling, and less than 1 percent with access to a formal banking system.

Agarwala said that the idea behind collecting the data of migrant workers is to help build an ecosystem around a region/locality where necessary facilities can be provided. BetterPlace also offers finance and health products to these workers who work with their clients.

What jobs are in demand?

E-commerce and technology companies have led to the opening up of several new jobs. The report said that about 41 percent of the respondents work as drivers while 32 percent work as delivery persons.

Job_Role

Infographics by Ritesh Presswala

Agarwala said that for a lot of the on-demand jobs like drivers for Ola and Uber, there are a set of soft skills in demand. BetterPlace is providing training modules for the same.

“The necessary skills for candidates working for new age internet companies is basic English, gender-sensitive attitude and right sets of behavioural traits. The training is not one-time but is a continuous process,” he added.

Among the 1.9 million new jobs in the next six months, the delivery executive space will account for 1.03 million jobs while the rest is divided among drivers, security guards and housekeeping roles.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.