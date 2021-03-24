English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Do not see India's rating downgrade: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying to a debate on Finance Bill 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, she cited low inflation, higher GDP growth, record foreign investment and lower fiscal deficit to defend her government's handling of the economy.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India enjoys an investment grade rating and she does not see a rating downgrade because of higher spending.

Replying to a debate on Finance Bill 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, she cited low inflation, higher GDP growth, record foreign investment and lower fiscal deficit to defend her government's handling of the economy.

She attacked the Congress-led UPA government for leaving a "mess" and mismanaging the economy which the Modi administration set right.

The measures taken in response to the 2008 global financial crisis by the UPA led to high inflation and 'taper tantrums', she said.

Sitharaman further said average GDP growth between 2014 to 2019 was 7.5 percent as against 6.7 percent during 2009 to 2014 under UPA.

Close

Similarly, consumer price inflation was 10.3 percent under five years of UPA rule, while during 2014-19 it was 4.8 percent.

Fiscal deficit too has been contained at 3.65 percent of the GDP during 2014-19 as compared to 5.3 percent in the previous five years, she said, adding current account deficit has also improved from (-)3.34 percent to (-)1.43 percent.

Foreign exchange reserves have grown from $303 billion in 2014 to $411.9 billion, she said, adding NPAs or bad debt declined to Rs 8.99 lakh crore as of March 2020.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Finance Bill 2021 #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rajya Sabha
first published: Mar 24, 2021 06:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.