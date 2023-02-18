Discrepancy in tax rates on papad and 'kachri' should be rectified: Sisodia at GST Council meet

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flagged a discrepancy in tax rates on papad and "kachri" (fryums) at a meeting of the GST Council on Saturday and sought its rectification.

Sisodia said "kachri" is not a premium product and that if the discrepancy is not eliminated, it will "encourage the practice of making wrong bills and tax evasion".

"There is zero per cent GST on papad, but kachri has been kept in the 18 per cent slab. When there is five to 12 per cent tax on namkeen, pasta, pizza bread, vermicelli, etc, it is wrong to levy 18 per cent tax on kachri," he said in a tweet later.

"This is an anomaly and it should be eliminated as soon as possible," he said at the meeting.

The 49th meeting of the GST Council, the apex decision-making authority, was held on Saturday. The council is headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.