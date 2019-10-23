App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Disagree with Abhijit Banerjee's idea of privatisation of public sector banks: Jairam Ramesh

The former Union minister's remarks came after Banerjee, at a media interaction earlier in the day, termed the banking crisis in the country "frightening" and called for reduction of government stake in public sector banks to deal with the situation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jairam Ramesh (Reuters)
Jairam Ramesh (Reuters)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he strongly disagreed with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's view that the government should privatise public sector banks to tackle the banking crisis in the country.

The former Union minister's remarks came after Banerjee, at a media interaction earlier in the day, termed the banking crisis in the country "frightening" and called for reduction of government stake in public sector banks to deal with the situation.

The Indian-American Nobel laureate said the government should reduce its stake in public sector banks to below 50 per cent so that they are out of the ambit of Central Vigilance Commission, whose fear acts as dampener in decision making in the banking sector.

Close

"While I am in awe of Abhijit Banerjee's intellectual prowess I disagree strongly with him that govt should privatise public sector banks," Ramesh said on Twitter.

related news

The banking system has been afflicted by the scourge of high NPAs (non-performing assets) for nearly five years now.

The NPAs have led to net worth erosion and discovery of scams in the sector, with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank being the latest addition to the list.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Abhijit Banerjee #Economy #India #Jairam Ramesh #Politics #public sector banks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.