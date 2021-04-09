English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Direct tax collections in FY21 at Rs 9.45 lakh crore, higher than revised estimates: CBDT

Direct tax collections for FY21 came in at Rs 9.45 lakh crore, higher than revised estimates of Rs 9.05 lakh crore, says CBDT chairman PC Mody.

April 09, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Direct tax collections for FY21 came in at Rs 9.45 lakh crore, higher than revised estimates of Rs 9.05 lakh crore, says CBDT chairman PC Mody.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Apr 9, 2021 12:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.