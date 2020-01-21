App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Direct tax collections from Mumbai dip 13% first time in 10 years

The financial capital of the country contributes 37 percent to the total direct tax revenues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For the first time in the past one decade, direct tax collections from India’s commercial capital Mumbai witnessed a double-digit dip as it fell by about 13 percent by mid-January, according to Business Standard.



According to the report attributing to sources, the total direct tax collection figures in Mumbai have not even touched the nine-trillion mark so far. This leaves a gap of five trillion rupees, which will be needed to collect in another two months if Budget targets are to be achieved for 2019-20.

Close

The drop in total direct tax collections recorded in mid-January was followed by a decline of over 4 percent in December. The total collection from Mumbai up to December stood at Rs 2.20 trillion, 4.3 percent less than Rs 2.30 trillion in the same period in 2018. The fall further grew to double digits after the department released refunds on December 31, said the report citing an I-T official.

related news

The figures accessed by the publication show that tax collections lost steam in the September quarter. Also, the advance tax collection figures of third quarter also fell to Rs 73,000 crore from Rs 77,000 crore a year ago.

In view of the steep fall in tax collection, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has called an urgent meeting on January 21. It has also asked concerned officials to discuss strategies to meet the target for the last quarter – January to March, the report said.

The direct tax body is also said to have ordered its field officials to put more focus on recovering tax arrears.

In more efforts, the I-T officials have been asked to verify payments of advance tax by property sellers in cases where Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is made by the buyer but it not paid to the government, added the report.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Maharashtra

