Net direct tax rises over 100 percent this fiscal year to Rs 1.85 lakh crore

Direct Tax collections for FY22 as on June 15 show that net collections are at 1,85,871 crore versus Rs 92,762 crore year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST

Direct Tax collections for FY22 as on June 15 show that net collections are at Rs 1,85,871 crore versus Rs 92,762 crore year-on-year, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Net Direct Tax collections include, Corporate Tax (CIT) at Rs. 74, 356 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transactions Tax (STT) ar Rs. 1, 11, 043 crore.

As for advance tax, it stands at Rs 28,780 crore. This shows a growth of approximately 146 percent.

Refunds amounting to Rs30,731 crore were issued in FY22, the report said.
