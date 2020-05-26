App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Direct tax collection sees 39% jump amid decline in disbursement of refunds: Report

Gross tax collections were Rs 91,646 crore between April 1 and May 23, as against Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the same duration in FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, India's net direct tax collection so far in FY21 has jumped 39 percent due to a decline in disbursement of refunds.

As of May 23, gross direct tax collections fell 13 percent when compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year, according to a Business Standard report.

A 68 percent drop in the amount of refunds issued helped raise the net direct tax collection by 39 percent.

Gross tax collections were Rs 91,646 crore between April 1 and May 23, as against Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the same duration in FY20, the report said.

Refunds worth Rs 16,242 crore were disbursed from April 1 to May 23, 2020, significantly lower than the Rs 51,655 crore issued the previous year, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Collections from direct taxes has been dismal, but with lower refunds, the net revenue position of the government is fairly positive at the moment. However, with even the central bank talking of negative growth this fiscal year, we have to relook the Budget targets," a government official said as per the report.

Net collections may see a decline once the base effect wears off, the official added.

The net revenue collection estimate should be in line with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast, the official told the publication.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pegged GDP growth for 2020-21 in the negative territory.

20,500 cases are pending with tax authorities, related to refunds worth nearly Rs 16,336 crore.

“There has been no administrative instruction to clear refunds in cases picked up for scrutiny, or those pending at the assessing officers’ end," another official said as per the report.

First Published on May 26, 2020 12:26 pm

