Digitised policies have higher renewal rates: CAMS Repository CEO

Insurance repository CAMS Repository Services, which offers the platform to digitise insurance policies, is seeing an improvement in renewal rates for policies stored electronically. In an interview with Moneycontrol, S V Ramanan, CEO, CAMS Repository, talks about their business strategy and how the industry has evolved. Excerpts:

Q: The uptake for electronic insurance has not been very high. How have the volumes grown for the company?

A: In the last financial year, we have seen an improvement in electronic insurance issuance by life insurance. At CAMSRep, we saw a volume growth of 500 percent and our overall policy credits have crossed 5,00,000. The size of digitised polices is at 1.1 million and we have also seen the 13th month persistency (renewal) stands at 95 percent for electronic insurance policies. This is at a time when industry-wise for 13th month is less than 80 percent for paper policies.

Almost all life insurers (except LIC, Shriram Life and Sahara Life), have done some policy credits in FY18. Regulations are very clear that all policies sold electronically have to be stored digitally.

Q: Pace of growth in number of electronic insurance accounts has been lower in general insurance than life. Why is this?

A: All standalone health insurers have agreements with the insurance repositories (IRs). In motor, except public sector insurers, nearly 10 insurers have signed up with all IRs.

The issue is that in the past they have never been used to collecting KYC documents for issuance of a policy. Now, since e-Insurance Account needs identity proof like PAN or Aadhaar, this has been a challenge for both the customer and the sales person.

What is not helping are announcements on who can seek Aadhaar and whether it is mandatory. This is also leading to the delay. Hoping that we will be solved.

Q: You are planning to create a policyholder service platform, Policy Genie. Will it offer premium paid services to customers?

A: Policy Genie will be for digital servicing. Currently, policyholders still need to fill a physical form for service requests. Through our offering, we will enable these requests to originate digitally. This will remain free of cost for the policyholders.

At present, basic services will what will be offered. Premium services that are paid-for, like claims processing could be available in the future if there is a good volume growth. Now the base is too low to offer these services.

Q: What are the most popular services being used on the IR platform?

A: Currently, premium payment and address change are the most common services being used on the platform. Also, customers are also updating their authorised representative on the IR platform. This person is able to access their account in case of an emergency.

Q: Are a majority of electronic insurance policies, new policies, or are older policies also being digitised?

A: The ratio is 80-20 where 80 percent would be the new policies issued digitally while the rest 20 percent are those policies that are converted into an electronic format by customers.