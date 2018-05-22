Digital agility is key for insurers to compete with big tech firms: Report

With customers willing to buy insurance products from technology firms like Google and Amazon, traditional insurance companies will have to up the ante to meet their changing preferences.

According to the World Insurance Report (WIR) 2018, by Capgemini in collaboration with Efma, digitally agile insurers have an opportunity to attract and retain customers to compete with this disruption.

Almost 30 percent of customers globally are willing to buy insurance products from big tech companies. Insurance continues to be a push product globally.

“The use of data and being able to offer a truly digital customer experience are both critical for the insurer of the future, something big tech firms like Amazon and Google excel at. The threat from such entrants is more real than the insurance industry might want to admit,” said Anirban Bose, Global Head of Financial Services and Member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini.

Insurers playing catch-up?

Insurance firms ranked third after retail and banking on cross-industry customer experience scores, with the greatest difference among Gen Y customers aged 18 to 34.

While more than 32 percent of Gen Y customers said they had a positive experience with their bank, less than 26 percent reported a positive experience with their insurer.

The report also found that customers across all segments now accept digital communications at the same level as conventional channels, with more than half of customers placing a high value on company websites for conducting insurance transactions, and more than 40 percent considering a mobile app as an important channel.

Further, 38 percent of Gen Y customers are willing to receive proactive, personalized insurance offerings through a variety of channels, which could lead to new revenue opportunities.

Will BigTech firms be a competition?

The large, multinational technology organisations that represent big tech are taking slow, deliberate steps towards establishing a presence in the insurance industry by leveraging their strong reputation for superior customer experience.

Globally, 29.5 percent of customers said they would consider buying at least one insurance product from a big tech firm. The report said that this is a 12 percent increase from 2015 when only 17.5 percent of customers indicated willingness to purchase insurance from big tech firms.

Gen Y and tech-savvy segments appear most inclined to switch loyalties from traditional insurers. These customers not only cite lower positive experiences with traditional firms, but they are also more likely to change their insurance provider within 12 months.

Evolving customer preferences drive insurer investments in digital

Disruptions from environmental, technological, and organizational factors along with the ambitions of big tech companies are making digitally agile operating models a necessity. The report said that new insurance firms that use technology innovations to focus efficiencies and attract specific customer segments, are leading the way with digital agility.

More than 80 percent of insurers cite evolving customer preferences as the most critical factor driving digital agility, and their investments provide insights into the industry’s future.

Almost two-thirds of insurance firms are testing smart watches and wearables, more than one-third have deployed telematics. Also, more than 55 percent are investing in speech recognition and blockchain, with robotic process automation currently the most highly deployed core digital technology among them.

“To gain value from their investments, insurers must think about the big picture and develop a holistic approach that is strengthened by InsurTech capabilities, rather than piecemeal adoption,” said Vincent Bastid, CEO of Efma.

How do insurers plan for the future?

To succeed in the digital era, the report highlights that insurance firms must foster digital agility and develop operating models to deliver a superior customer experience.

For example, more than 65 percent of surveyed respondents said end-to-end personalisation of the customer journey was their highest need.