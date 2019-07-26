App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digit Insurance to enter health insurance segment

The insurer posted a 338.8 percent YoY growth in gross written premium in Q1

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Private sector general insurer Digit Insurance will soon be entering the health insurance segment. The company that currently sells motor insurance, international travel insurance, home insurance and mobile insurance will sell medical policies as well.

Vivek Chaturvedi, head of marketing and direct (online) sales, Digit Insurance told Moneycontrol that they will launch their health insurance product in the next few days.

According to data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Digit had a gross written premium of Rs 460.03 crore in the June quarter (Q1), which is a 338.83 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Close

The company that is less than two years old had begun its business selling motor insurance.

related news

"Motor was a difficult business to crack. However, we wanted our claims settlement to be our USP," he added.

Unlike other insurers, Chaturvedi said they have simplified their policy document.

"We created bite-sized documents for our products and also started testing it with 15-year-old children. The idea was that if a 15-year-old child can understand the product features/documents, any regular customer will also be able to understand. If it is complicated, we also rewrite the documents accordingly," he added.

The company also has a net promoter score of 77 and Chaturvedi credits some of the above steps for this score. Net Promoter Score is a management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships.

It is a reflection of how satisfied a customer is with the company's services and the index ranges from -100 to 100.

Digit relies on technology for claims settlement as well. Chaturvedi said that their mobile application makes it easier to settle claims as the documents and pictures of damaged vehicles can be uploaded on this platform.

Going forward, he said that the company is looking to diversify into newer segments by offering niche products and services.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #Business #insurance

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.