App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digit Insurance partners with Flipkart to offer mobile insurance

The product has a zero depreciation feature, which means that at the time of the claim, the phone's invoice value is what is considered, not its current market value after depreciation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Digit Insurance has partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart to offer a mobile protection plan to insure screen damage. The premium for the plan starts from as low as Rs 150.

The key feature of this product is that if a mobile phone screen gets damaged, customers get a pre-decided amount, which is 20 percent of the invoice value of the phone.

Further, the product has a zero depreciation feature, which means that at the time of the claim, the phone's invoice value is what is considered, not its current market value after depreciation.

The product does not require any kind of activation, which means that the phone is already covered when it is delivered. The insurance cover is linked to the phone's IMEI number, which is its unique identification. Also, the policy is valid across the globe.

Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Digit Insurance said that this product reduces the time to process a claim drastically. Customers do not need their original invoices to claim the insurance cover.

The product allows a remote self-diagnosis process. Whenever a screen gets damaged, customers can take pictures of the external damage to the phone and share it with Digit. The fixed claim amount is processed after the claim is approved.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.