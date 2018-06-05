Digit Insurance partners with Flipkart to offer mobile insurance

Digit Insurance has partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart to offer a mobile protection plan to insure screen damage. The premium for the plan starts from as low as Rs 150.

The key feature of this product is that if a mobile phone screen gets damaged, customers get a pre-decided amount, which is 20 percent of the invoice value of the phone.

Further, the product has a zero depreciation feature, which means that at the time of the claim, the phone's invoice value is what is considered, not its current market value after depreciation.

The product does not require any kind of activation, which means that the phone is already covered when it is delivered. The insurance cover is linked to the phone's IMEI number, which is its unique identification. Also, the policy is valid across the globe.

Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Digit Insurance said that this product reduces the time to process a claim drastically. Customers do not need their original invoices to claim the insurance cover.

The product allows a remote self-diagnosis process. Whenever a screen gets damaged, customers can take pictures of the external damage to the phone and share it with Digit. The fixed claim amount is processed after the claim is approved.