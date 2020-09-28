Diesel prices down by 9 paise across metros; petrol unchanged for fourth day

Diesel prices in Delhi today cut by Rs 9 paise from Rs 70.80 to 70.71, whereas petrol rates remain unchanged for the fourth consecutive day. The petrol price today is at Rs 81.06 in Delhi.

The prices of diesel were also down by 9 paise in other metro cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Kolkata. There is no cut in petrol price in these cities as well. Diesel price in Mumbai was Rs 77.12 and petrol at Rs 87.74, in Kolkata, the rate of diesel is Rs 74.23 and petrol is 82.59, in Chennai the price of diesel is Rs 76.19 and petrol is Rs 84.15.

Due to local taxes, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country. Revision of the prices of petrol and diesel are done on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am by the oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Petrol and diesel rates are revised from time to time to align them with global benchmark oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate by the three state-run companies.

Through SMS, customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city by texting to below numbers:

Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249.

BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' send the message to 9223112222.

HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.