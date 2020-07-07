App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Diesel price scales new high after 25 paise increase; no change in petrol rates

This took the retail selling price of diesel to Rs 80.78 per litre in the national capital - the highest ever.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Diesel price in the national capital on July 7 touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus. Diesel price on Tuesday was increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

There was no change in petrol price for the 8th straight day, and it continues to be priced at Rs 80.43 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Petrol and diesel price were last revised on June 29.

In the last one month, diesel price has been increased on 23 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7, totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.39 in diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 87.19 - unchanged since June 29, while diesel was hiked to Rs 79.05 a litre from Rs 78.83.
