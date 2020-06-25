App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diesel crosses Rs 80/litre in Delhi, petrol at Rs 79.92/litre

This is the 19th consecutive price hike by oil marketing companies (OMCs) since June 8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Diesel price crossed Rs 80 in Delhi for the first time on June 25, retailing at Rs 80.02 per litre, up by 14 paise compared to June 24. This makes diesel the more expensive fuel for the second consecutive day as petrol prices touched Rs 79.92 per litre – a 32 paise increase from June 24.

It also continues the trend of consecutive price hikes by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the 19th day since June 8. The hikes began after a 83-day halt on revised pricing during the lockdown period.

The price of petrol in Mumbai reached Rs 86.70 per litre while diesel retailed at Rs 78.34 per litre on June 25. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 81.61 per litre and diesel Rs 75.18 per litre for the day.

Close

The state government’s increased value-added tax (VAT) on diesel since May is causing the fuel’s prices to soar in Delhi. VAT was increased to 30 percent for both petrol and diesel from 27 percent and 16.75 percent, respectively. Coupled with the Centre’s hiked excise duty of Rs 3 per litre since March 14 and then Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel since May 5 has affected prices.

related news

The hike on diesel prices is unusual, as the government traditionally keeps the price for the fuel low due to its impact on agriculture and other high consumption economic activities.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:06 am

tags #Business #Economy #fuel prices #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.