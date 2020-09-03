172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|diesel-cheaper-by-16-paise-first-cut-in-about-6-months-5794281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diesel cheaper by 16 paise, first cut in about 6 months

From around the second week of June, oil companies had hiked fuel prices several times, so much so that petrol and diesel prices hit record highs in July

Moneycontrol News

For the first time in nearly six months, the retail price of diesel saw a slight reduction on September 3. The 16 paise cut announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) comes after diesel prices surpassed petrol last month to hit an all-time high.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol today remained unchanged, selling at Rs 82.08 a litre in the national capital and Rs 88.73 a litre in Mumbai.
Metro city (on Sept 3)Petrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Delhi82.0873.40
Kolkata83.5776.90
Mumbai88.7379.94
Chennai85.0478.71

From around the second week of June, OMCs had hiked fuel prices several times, so much so that petrol and diesel prices hit record highs in July. This came after the 82-day freeze by in fuel prices by OMCs during the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Since June 7, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 9.17 per litre while diesel saw a rise of Rs 12.55.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Business #diesel #India #petrol

