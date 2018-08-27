App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica Life appoints Kalpana Sampat as COO and senior EVP

Prior to this, Sampat was CEO for Swiss Re India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More


Private life insurance company, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance has appointed Kalpana Sampat as its Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO).


Sampat has over 34 years of experience in the financial services sector in India, having served most recently as the CEO for Swiss Re India.


Anoop Pabby, Managing Director & CEO, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance said, “Kalpana is an accomplished leader who brings in a good mix of strategic thinking and operational excellence."


Prior to joining Swiss Re India, Sampat had long stints with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Sampat said DHFL Pramerica Life is on a high growth trajectory and she will be able to play a key role in the delivery of its corporate vision.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 03:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.