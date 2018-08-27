DHFL Pramerica Life appoints Kalpana Sampat as COO and senior EVP

Private life insurance company, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance has appointed Kalpana Sampat as its Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Sampat has over 34 years of experience in the financial services sector in India, having served most recently as the CEO for Swiss Re India.

Anoop Pabby, Managing Director & CEO, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance said, “Kalpana is an accomplished leader who brings in a good mix of strategic thinking and operational excellence."

Prior to joining Swiss Re India, Sampat had long stints with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Sampat said DHFL Pramerica Life is on a high growth trajectory and she will be able to play a key role in the delivery of its corporate vision.