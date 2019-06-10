App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan speaks to US Energy Secretary, raises issues of volatility in oil prices

India has time and again warned oil producers that higher crude prices are hurting global economic growth and they should do more to bring down rates to reasonable levels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan June 10 had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to discuss ways to enhance energy security and impact of crude oil price volatility on consuming nations. "Discussed ways to work together to enhance energy security, further develop a gas-based economy in India & expand energy and innovation linkages to bolster the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership that was launched in April last year," Pradhan tweeted after the call.

India has time and again warned oil producers that higher crude prices are hurting global economic growth and they should do more to bring down rates to reasonable levels.

"Also discussed about crude oil price volatility and its impact on the Indian consumer. I also pointed to the important role that the US plays in bringing global price stability," Pradhan said in another tweet.

Close

Volatility in oil prices has resulted in a seesaw in retail petrol and diesel prices with rates rising on some days and falling on other.

related news

The government is looking at private investment to raise domestic oil and gas production, which has stagnated for the last few years while fuel demand has been rising by 5-6 per cent annually.

India is dependent on imports to meet its 83 per cent of the demand and more than half of its natural gas requirements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had set a target of reducing India's oil dependence by 10 per cent to 67 per cent (based on import dependence of 77 per cent in 2014-15) by 2022. Import dependence has only increased since then and the government is now looking for ways to raise domestic output.

"Had a telephonic conversation with United States Secretary of Energy, HE @SecretaryPerry. Thanked him for his good wishes on the resounding mandate for Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi," Pradhan tweeted.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Crude oil #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #Rick Perry

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.