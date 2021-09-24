DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on Chinese Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile, a key antibiotic

Representational Image. Source: Reuters

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended that an additional anti-dumping duty be placed on Ceftrixone Sodium Sterile imports from China, owing to Chinese producers flooding the Indian market at cheap prices.

Ceftriaxone is an antibiotic useful for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. It is a sterile, semisynthetic, broad-spectrum antibiotic administered through the intravenous or intramuscular routes. In medical terms, it is categorized as a third-generation cephalosporin.

Ceftriaxone injection is used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria such as gonorrhea (a sexually transmitted disease), meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones, joints, and abdomen.

The DGTR recommendation was based on an application by pharma majors Nectar Lifesciences, and Aurobindo Pharma, among others. The DGTR had recently also begun investigations into whether Ofloxacin, another antibiotic useful for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections, was being dumped in India.

According to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, India exports one-fifth of global generic drugs by volume. As domestic companies ramp up production, India has held firmly to its long-established moniker of 'the pharmacy of the world'. India's pharmaceuticals industry is the third-largest in the world, with the majority of it focused on generics.

On the other hand, China is a major producer and exporter of low-cost, high-volume active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which go into the making of drugs. China accounts for around 40 percent of all APIs used worldwide while India's dependency on China is an estimated 65–70 percent.