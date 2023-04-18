DGGI to soon issue tax notices to companies using metal scrap, agri inputs for claiming fake credit: Sources

The Goods and Services Tax intelligence wing is soon going to issue show cause notices to companies using metal scrap and agricultural inputs to claim fake input tax credit, sources said.

“So many fake invoicing cases have been detected wherein metal scrap, agricultural items are used for industrial use. Show cause notices will be sent soon as investigation is in process of completion. Fake ITC is getting seeded in such cases which has been identified using data analytics. By supply chain analysis, we have caught hold of the companies utilising fake ITC,” a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

Metal scrap and agricultural inputs are fake invoicing prone sectors on which there is no GST, as scrap gets generated because of wear and tear.

“When it comes to industrial use, there is a tendency to seek fake ITC to reduce liability for payment in cash. For agricultural items like cotton, traders discharge full liability in cash and claim fake ITC. Wherever there is no GST paid in the initial stage like agricultural produce, there is more tendency of fake claims,” he said.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence will also initiate fresh investigations of more companies in these sectors, the official added. Increasing cases of fake ITC are being detected in various sectors. Almost all private sector insurance companies on the radar of GST intelligence for claiming ineligible ITC. The official said since the menace can be checked if there is a system that allows ITC only after tax payment is made and has come in government kitty.

But it will put a lot of liquidity pressure on the industry because the buyer will make payment, then the tax will be paid to the government. In such a case, buyer will get ITC after couple of months, they do not have such liquidity in the market. It will put an additional burden on them to arrange funds, so it's not feasible.

Meghna Mittal MEGHNA MITTAL is Deputy News Editor at Moneycontrol. Meghna has experience across television, print, online and wire media. She has been covering the Indian economy, monetary and fiscal policies, Finance and Trade ministries. She tweets at @Meghnamittal23 Contact: meghna.mittal@nw18.com