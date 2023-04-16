 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Devise a WTO-compatible retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI to govt

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

These recommendations are part of the 13 action points suggested by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) to the Indian industry and government to counter the impact of such taxes.

The government should devise a retaliatory mechanism, compatible with the World Trade Organization (WTO) norms, to deal with the challenges of the European Union's carbon tax, economic think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

It also suggested the government not to pursue any free trade agreements (FTAs) without resolving the carbon tax issue.

These recommendations are part of the 13 action points suggested by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) to the Indian industry and government to counter the impact of such taxes.

When the US imposed import duties on steel and aluminium exported from India, India retaliated by imposing import duty on the equal weightage of imports from the US. India must think about designing a similar scheme to counter the carbon border tax (CBT), GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.