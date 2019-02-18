Development on the fast track in Jharkhand: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said his government has put development on the fast-track in the state.

"Four years ago, Jharkhand was known for corruption. Now the discussion about the state is based on developmental projects... Naxalism has been rooted out," Das said here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, who represents the Lok Sabha from Hazaribagh, said in the last four-and-a-half years, Rs 25,000 crore worth developmental projects have been initiated in the district alone.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of a slew of projects in the health, education, water supply and sanitation sectors worth over Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand.