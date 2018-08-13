App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Development of tourism sector is priority for Jharkhand government: CM Raghubar Das

Hailing the media for giving exposure to 'Shravani Mela', he said it has become an international event and will help boost the tourism potential of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said development of tourism sector was the priority of his government as it would lead to economic development of the state, besides generating employment opportunities.

Tourism will attract visitors from all over the world and bring foreign currency to our country, Das said.

The state government, he said, remains committed to develop tourist spots such as Rajrappa, Itkhori, Parasnath, Anjanidham, Deoghar, Bashukinath and Maluti.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after performing 'Jalabhisekh' (offering holy water) to Lord Shiva at Surya Mandir at Sidgora on the third Monday of the auspicious month of 'Shravan', an official release said here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also said, "Our aim is to make Jharkhand a prosperous state by 2022." The state was moving forward on the path of development with its welfare policies, Das said.

He also appreciated the contribution of women in the overall development of the state.

Accompanied by thousands of kanwarias (Lord Shiva devotees), Das lifted holy water from Baridih bustee chat ghat, then walked about 1.5 km with the kanwarias and offered holy water to Lord Shiva at the temple in East Singhbhum district.

Das prayed for the prosperity and all round development of the state, the release said.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Economy #India #Jharkhand

