you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite several measures, stress still visible in certain areas of financial markets, says RBI

The RBI has noted that market financing conditions for NBFCs, assessed through various market metrics, have shown sign of deterioration post the outbreak of COVID-19, especially for lower rated /private sector NBFCs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Though the regulatory and liquidity measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have had a salutary impact on financial markets, stress is still visible in certain areas of the market, the Reserve Bank of India said in one of the articles published in its monthly bulletin on Wednesday.

Also, recent Government measures for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), such as the Special Liquidity Scheme and the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme are expected to improve the market financing conditions for the sector, the bulletin said.

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Reserve Bank announced a slew of measures to make sure there is liquidity in the markets. These included Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO), special liquidity windows for banks to lend to mutual funds and microfinance institutions.

The RBI also announced loan moratorium scheme for six months to enable borrowers avoid loan defaults due to income loss.

The government too announced schemes to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), MFIs and other NBFCs. These included Rs 3 lakh crore MSME emergency credit guarantee scheme, Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit for farmers and Rs 75,000 crore worth liquidity scheme for NBFCs.

According to the RBI bulletin, the emerging developments indicate the need for policy interventions, which go beyond liquidity related measures to credit related ones. There is a need for ensuring flow of credit/liquidity to NBFCs with concrete credit backstop to address the risk aversion in the system.

These observations are significant in the backdrop of continuing liquidity worries in the financial markets especially with respect to NBFCs. Many NBFCs, especially smaller ones, have been complaining of severe liquidity crunch. Also, banks have been reluctant to extend loan moratorium schemes to NBFCs.

The RBI has noted that market financing conditions for NBFCs, assessed through various market metrics, have shown signs of deterioration post the outbreak of COVID-19, especially for lower rated /private sector NBFCs.

“There are near-term scheduled redemptions of commercial papers and corporate bonds issued by NBFCs. To a certain extent, these could be bridged through increased bank borrowing and / or group support by some NBFCs,” said RBI's bulletin.

“However, given the current financing conditions and developments in the mutual fund sector, the possibility of liquidity pressures remaining elevated for some of these NBFCs, especially those with high dependencies on market borrowing, cannot be ruled out,” the RBI said.

The Indian NBFC industry faced significant challenges in the aftermath of the IL&FS crisis in 2018. This, coupled with other adverse developments such as the DHFL crisis, worsened the liquidity scenario for NBFCs.

These firms had seen an improvement in the borrowing scenario last year. However, with the onslaught of COVID-19, the funding scenario has deteriorated again.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:19 am

tags #DHFL #Economy #ILFS #India #NBFC #RBI

