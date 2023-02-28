 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Derivative trade boost to India’s sovereign bonds may unwind

Bloomberg
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Analysts say a New Delhi plan to tax high-value insurance policies will reduce demand, leading the industry to cut back on bond investments. For the past two years, banks have boosted the amount of debt bought for interest-rate swaps offered to insurers.

A derivative trade that boosted demand for India’s sovereign bonds by billions is at risk from a proposed tax, piling pressure on a market straining under record government borrowings.

The transactions enabled insurers to lock in future yields without enlarging balance sheets, and by some estimates account for $19 billion worth of sovereign bonds purchased by banks. Should that demand drop, pressure may mount on the Reserve Bank of India to support the market as Prime Minister Narendra Modi increases debt sales.

Government debt purchases due to the trade may drop by 15% to 20% with the tax change, according to Ashhish Vaidya, head of treasury at DBS Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. Along with the increase in national borrowings, there’s going to be “a demand shortfall of 2.5 trillion rupees which will require either RBI stepping in or flows from fixed-income real money funds,” he said.