you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Feb 23, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deposit farm compensation directly into bank accounts, insurance firms told

State's agricultural department told these companies to deposit the compensation, given to farmers as part of the 2017 kharif scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government today directed insurance companies to deposit the compensation given to farmers under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme directly into their bank accounts.

The state's agricultural department told these companies to deposit the compensation, given to farmers as part of the 2017 kharif scheme for damage to crops like paddy, moong, urad and soyabean, within a week.

Following a review by Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, the state's Additional Principal Secretary Vijay Kumar convened a meeting of the five insurance firms involved in the scheme.

Kumar told the companies that the Aadhaar numbers of the farmers who had registered themselves with the state's 'Aaple Sarkar' portal were linked to their accounts.

Officials said that of the 81 lakh farmers who are part of the 2017 kharif scheme, some eight lakh farmers have registered on the government's portal.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Oriental Insurance, United India Insurance, Agriculture Insurance Company of India, National Insurance Company and Reliance General, said officials.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy

