Cash ban a success only after taxmen go after suspicious depositors: Former RBI DG

Even as the government's demonetisation exercise has met with criticism in certain sections of the intelligentsia, its success will be measured once the tax authorities nail the suspicious deposits and hold the depositors accountable, according to R Gandhi, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor.

Gandhi, whose term ended in April this year, was among the 8-10 people aware of the plan to invalidate old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 9, 2016.

Releasing its Annual Report on Wednesday, the central bank revealed that 98.96 percent of the total currency withdrawn had come back into the system as on June 30, 2017.

However, Gandhi said this was on expected lines and the entire money is now accounted for.

He told Moneycontrol, "Demonetisation will give more effective tax compliance and that’s what we need to look forward to. Now that the names of the depositors are known, it will be critical that the income tax authorities need to go after these (suspicious) deposits and only then this will be effective."

According to him, each one of the accounts starting from the large deposits of over Rs 1 crore or Rs 10 crore, must be investigated. "If they do not diligently follow this then it may be a failure."

He insisted that the two things we need to look forward to is, the number of tax payers and where it is increasing. And an extension of that is what the tax collections are.

"These two will be high quality pointers to check the effects of demonetisation… Benefits will only accrue in medium to long term," he added.

The RBI’s annual report highlights that the trail of deposits of specified bank notes into bank accounts "may provide valuable information to the revenue authorities in tracing unaccounted money".

During 2016-17, the number of suspicious transaction reports filed by banks and other financial intermediaries with the Financial Intelligence Unit, Government of India, witnessed a quantum jump, the report said.

In 2016-17, this number of suspicious transaction reports filed jumped to 4.73 lakh, of which 3.61 lakh were reported by banks. A year ago, this number was much lower at 1.06 lakh, of which about 61,000 was reported by banks.

This is evidence that people have been forced to deposit money "illegitimately lying with them," said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a briefing to reporters after the release of the Annual Report.

Gandhi pointed out, "There are two types of successes about demonetisation. First was what the media expected that the black money will not come back into the system. That has not happened. Almost entire money has come back. But this does not automatically mean that this is a failure. It only means that the money now has been accounted for. The ultimate objective of any government is that all money should be accounted for."

The definition of black money is unaccounted money. People should account for the wealth they have generated so that they become tax compliant.

Experts like him, who defend demonetisation, suggest that now the depositors cannot escape scrutiny as the information is available with the government on who has how much cash.

Now the government can probe and any search by the tax authorities will be a pointed one unlike earlier when it was a wild goose chase, Gandhi added.