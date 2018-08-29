App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demonetisation led to increase in tax collection, crackdown on shell companies: BJP

The Congress had earlier demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly lying to the country, after the RBI said 99.3 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today accused the Congress of "misleading" the country on the issue of demonetisation, claiming that the exercise led to depositing of black money in banks, increase in income tax collection, crackdown on shell companies and a boost in digital payment.

The Congress had earlier demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly lying to the country, after the RBI said 99.3 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said black money found an address due to demonetisation, carried out in November 2016, and prompted the government to bring over 18 lakh suspect bank accounts under scrutiny.

Over 2.09 lakh non-income tax filers filed their returns and there was an 18 per cent increase in tax revenue, he told reporters. Over five lakh shell companies were closed down, he said.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:38 pm

tags #demonetisation #Economy #India #Tax

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.