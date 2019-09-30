App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demand uptick seen in semi-urban and rural India: Aditya Puri

"We are starting to see a change in sentiment; but it won't happen overnight," Puri said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri on September 30 said demand is picking up in semi-urban and rural India.

"We are starting to see a change in sentiment; but it won't happen overnight," Puri said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Puri said the bank is starting to see disinvestment and expenditure pick up.

Close

"We are confident of growth and putting a lot of effort behind it," Puri said.

related news

Puri also said he expects better growth for the bank every quarter.

"MSME portfolio may see some marginal hit due to shift to external benchmark but overall margins will remain intact," he said.

On the subject of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy, Puri said that he is expecting a 25-40 bps rate cut.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Aditya Puri #Economy #HDFC Bank

