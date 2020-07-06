Demand for MGNREGA work up 70%, but employment opportunities insufficient

Demand for work by rural households under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been steadily rising after the Centre’s Unlock policy. However, nearly 1.8 crore people of the 8.17 crore who registered in FY21, particularly since Unlock 1.0, are yet to get employment under the scheme.

Demand has been on an upward trend since economic activities were allowed, with as many as 4.38 rural households seeking MGNREGA work in June this year, compared to 3.61 crore in May, and 1.28 crore in April, the Hindu BusinessLine reported. Lockdown was in effect in both April and May.

The number for June 2020 is also 70 percent higher than the 2.56 crore applications in June 2019.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh – which saw the highest reverse migration during the lockdown, had the highest applications at 74.94 lakh households in June. Thus number 230 percent higher compared to 26.2 lakh application recorded in the same month last year.

Over the past three months – 1.12 crore individuals in UP registered for MGNREGA; however, close to 37 lakh from these were not given employment. The pattern is similar across states.

Of the 41 lakh who registered in Bihar, 11.6 lakh remained unemployed, while 25 percent of workers in Madhya Pradesh are still awaiting jobs.

The monsoons, however, may bring good news. Nikhil Dey, Founding member of NGO Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan told the paper that the monsoons could generate jobs in rainwater harvesting, flood control and relief work, and post-flood cleaning.

“There is need for infrastructure in villages in the areas of sanitation, public roads, services, etc., too, and employment can be generated,” he added.

In terms of person-days of work generated, FY21 has seen the highest 101.4 crore person-days of work since 2013. Average person-days of work in FY20 was 48.39. Among states, households in Rajasthan, UP and Bihar have completed 60 days or more of work.

Wage payment has also been steady and timely, with payment delays over 15 days seen at low 0.1 percent in Rajasthan, 0.3 percent in UP and 2 percent in Bihar, it added.