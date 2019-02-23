Deloitte launches women’s support programme `WorldClass’ initiative to empower 10 million people

Deloitte has announced the launch of its global initiative ‘WorldClass’ in India, which aims to support 10 million girls and women by 2030 through education and skills development. For this purpose, it will also align with organisations such as Katha and Pratham.

The initiative was launched by Deloitte’s Global CEO, Punit Renjen in New Delhi in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Globally, WorldClass initiative seeks to prepare 50 million people to be better equipped for the future of work, in-line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By collaborating with stakeholders across sectors, Deloitte aims to make a meaningful impact on issues that are critical to societal success.

Through WorldClass in India, new partnerships with organizations that share Deloitte’s vision will be launched to accelerate solutions that work supporting girls and women. Two of those organizations are Katha and Pratham, which are improving the learning outcomes of millions of children and young people in schools and communities across India.

“Our goal with WorldClass is to empower 50 million people globally by 2030, by providing them access to the education and skills required to find meaningful work in the new economy. The world is on the brink of a seismic shift with the emergence of the Industry 4.0 wave, and to thrive in it, we must work together so that no one is left behind,” Renjen said.

“This will enable more people to access opportunities and the communities where they live to prosper. Across India, almost 40% of girls aged 15-18 years drop out of school and college, and only 26% of women are employed. There is a tremendous opportunity to make a meaningful impact and create pathways for women of all ages to fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

As part of Deloitte’s WorldClass initiative for India, it aims to “invest in accelerating high impact solutions, promoting cross-sector collaboration with corporates, government, and non-profits—to bridge the gap between the learnings and skills people have and the skills employers need.”