Delhi-Meerut RRTS: UP government allocates Rs 1,306 crore; priority section to open soon

Nikita Prasad
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad-Duhai will be operationalised this year, while the entire corridor will likely open by 2025.

Regional rapid rail transport (RRTS) train on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut track (Image Credit: NCRTC)

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1,306 crore for India's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) coming up between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut in its state budget for FY2023-24 presented on February 22. The central government allocated Rs 3,596 crore for the RRTS project in the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The 82 km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a semi-high-speed rail-based transit network which will pass through one of the most densely populated sections of the national capital region, connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Project status, important dates