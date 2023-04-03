 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi LG permits 55 more e-commerce, retail outlets to operate round-the-clock

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The proposal, given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved the operation of 55 more e-commerce and retail outlets round-the-clock in the national capital, months after he gave a nod to over 300 establishments to operate 24×7, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The proposal, given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets.

”Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October last year noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24×7 basis,” a Raj Niwas official said.

Their round-the-clock functioning will facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the national capital.