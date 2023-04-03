Delhi LG permits 55 more e-commerce, retail outlets to operate round-the-clock

Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved the operation of 55 more e-commerce and retail outlets round-the-clock in the national capital, months after he gave a nod to over 300 establishments to operate 24×7, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The proposal, given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets.

”Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October last year noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24×7 basis,” a Raj Niwas official said.

Their round-the-clock functioning will facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the national capital.

The LG had flagged the 'unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence' on the part of the Labour Department on the subject matter and underlined that some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the department in processing such applications, which could be indicative of corrupt practices. Saxena noted the inordinate delay in the processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large. Related stories Numaligarh Refinery records highest-ever crude throughput

Kandoi Fabrics directors buy four apartments in Mumbai for Rs 217 crore

Kotak Equities sees more pain for OMCs after OPEC shocks market with production cut The LG has also directed the department to dispose of such applications within a prescribed timeline so that a conducive and investor-friendly business environment, promoting economic growth, can be created and positive confidence can be instilled in the business community at large. In order to ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for the receipt of applications for exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. The Raj Niwas official informed that the applications are only accepted through online mode.

PTI