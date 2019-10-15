App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt's scheme to sell onions through mobile vans a runaway success: Arvind Kejriwal

As onion prices began soaring since early August, the Delhi government launched its sale through mobile vans at Rs 23.90 a kg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the BJP's allegation of Delhi government's failure in curbing the skyrocketing onion prices in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed a runaway success of his programme to sell the vegetable to city residents through mobile vans at a modest price.

The programme to supply onion through mobile vans in the city has been very successful, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters in a news conference.

"As per the Food department, the mobile vans have been very successful in selling onions. Earlier, only one van was sent to each assembly constituency. Now vans are being sent to each ward and around 250 such vans are selling onions," he said.

The department has taken a conscious decision to supply more onion through the mobile vans rather than selling them at subsidised ration shops, he said.

The government has put a 5 kg-per person limit on sale of the vegetable.

On being told that some political leaders have been buying more onions than their prescribed limit, Keriwal quipped in a lighter vein, "Give me the name. I will take action and not give him the ticket in election."

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has accused the Kejriwal government of "abject failure" in curbing soaring pricers of onion and tomato in the capital.

The rising prices of onion and tomato have kept them beyond the reach of common man, said Tiwari.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Economy #India

