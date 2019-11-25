App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt is 'non-performing' in implementation of central schemes: Hardeep Singh Puri

Talking to reporters at an event, the union housing and urban affairs minister said, "Delhi is on all (central government) schemes that I am aware of. It is underperforming and in many cases, it is a non-performing government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
hardeep singh puri
hardeep singh puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday attacked the Delhi government, claiming that it was "non-performing" in many cases when it came to the implementation of central scheme in the national capital.

Talking to reporters at an event, the union housing and urban affairs minister said, "Delhi is on all (central government) schemes that I am aware of. It is underperforming and in many cases, it is a non-performing government.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #central schmes #Economy #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

