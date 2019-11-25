Delhi govt is 'non-performing' in implementation of central schemes: Hardeep Singh Puri

Talking to reporters at an event, the union housing and urban affairs minister said, "Delhi is on all (central government) schemes that I am aware of. It is underperforming and in many cases, it is a non-performing government.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday attacked the Delhi government, claiming that it was "non-performing" in many cases when it came to the implementation of central scheme in the national capital.Talking to reporters at an event, the union housing and urban affairs minister said, "Delhi is on all (central government) schemes that I am aware of. It is underperforming and in many cases, it is a non-performing government.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 03:48 pm