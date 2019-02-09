App
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 05:57 PM IST

Delhi govt considering threefold hike in margin money to fair price shop owners

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on February 9 said the matter is under active consideration of the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Delhi government is considering a nearly threefold-hike in the margin money for ration dealers from existing Rs 70 to Rs 200 per quintal, besides paying arrears to them.

"A proposal in this regard will be placed before the cabinet at the earliest for trebling the margin money," Hussain said in a statement.

The Minister also said the demand of ration dealers for payment of arrears of margin money from September 1, 2013 to August 31, 2014 has also been acceded to by the Delhi government. The matter is being forwarded to the Union government for payment of equal amount of arrears as central assistance, he said.

The announcement was made by Hussain after a meeting of office-bearers of the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh which was also attended by the Commissioner, Food and Supplies (CFS), and other officials of the department.

The Delhi government distributes specified food articles to the tune of 3.75 lakh quintals to 72.78 lakh beneficiaries per month under Targeted Public Distribution System as per National Food Security Act 2013.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Economy #India

