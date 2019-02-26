App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government allocates over Rs 15,000 crore to education, two new varsities on the cards

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech said the allocation to education is around 26 per cent of the total budget.

The AAP government allocated over Rs 15,000 crore to education sector for 2019-20 in its budget tabled in the Delhi Assembly on February 26.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech said the allocation to education is around 26 per cent of the total budget.

"In the previous years the allocation for the education had been around 24-25 percent of the total budget," Sisodia said.

Allocation for entrepreneurship plans, introduction of family business curriculum, setting up of a teachers training university and an applied science university are among the various initiatives announced in the budget.

"A digital learning scheme will be started in which students will have access to tablets. Around Rs 9 crore has been allocated for it. Students who score more than 80 per cent in class 10 will also get tablets," Sisodia said.

The AAP government presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.
