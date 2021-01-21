Delhi government gives Rs 10,000 as COVID-19 relief to construction workers

Construction workers (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government on January 20 granted COVID-19 aid of Rs 10,000 each to 407 construction workers under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The board has 39,600 construction workers registered under it, 2,000 of whom joined in March 2020 during the pandemic. As the government statement said all members will receive the COVID-19 relief disbursement in the coming weeks, ANI reported.

The Delhi government statement noted that construction workers belong to the “poorest of poor section of society and were one of the hardest hit during the pandemic,” adding that the relief aid is “much-needed support during these difficult times.”

Further, those who registered with the board on or before September 30, 2018, have been urged to renew their membership, with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stating: “We urge all the construction workers to get registered with the Board so that they receive all due benefits.”

Notably, Delhi was among the first states/union territories (UT) to grant pandemic relief to workers registered with the board.