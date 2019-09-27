Defence manufacturing corridor to be set up along Bundelkhand E-way: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that his government has planned to set up a defence manufacturing corridor along the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, which will "make India self-reliant" in defence production.

He said this while speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum here.

"A defence expo will be organised in February 2020, in which more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation. Uttar Pradesh will contribute in making India self-reliant in defence production," Adityanath said.

He said that apart from organising unique events like the Prayagraj Kumbh and Deepotsav as well as the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi, his government focused on providing corruption-free governance and good law and order situation.

The construction of the Meerut-Prayagraj Expressway will commence next year. Each of the 75 districts will have a four-lane connectivity. Apart from this, Bundelkhand Expressway has also been planned, he said.

"Before 2017, only two cities (in UP) had air connectivity and now the number has gone up to six. Eleven new airports and two international greenfield airports have been planned. Three cities have Metro system," he said.

"Unlimited potential is what Uttar Pradesh stands for," he said.

In the last two years, Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs five lakh crore, of which projects worth Rs two lakh crore have seen implementation on the ground, he said.

The chief minister said that he has broken the jinx associated with Ayodhya and Noida.

"No (other Uttar Pradesh) chief minister had visited Ayodhya due to the fear of losing his secular credentials and Noida for fear of losing the chair. I have visited the two cities frequently since 2017," he said.

He said his government has adopted zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime.

"We pursued investor-friendly policies. Uttar Pradesh was challenging before 2017. The state was identified with lawlessness and mafia raj. The youth of the state would hide their identity while moving out of the state," he said.

Referring to the Prayagraj Kumbh held between January 15 and March 4 this year, Adityanath said that more than 24 crore people visited the place to take a holy dip.

"The unique event was branded well, with the use of artificial intelligence technology and setting up of the command control centre in a span of one year," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted as his achievements the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya during Diwali and the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi.