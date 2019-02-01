App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on 2nd home
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on 2nd home

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence budget increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2019-20: FM Piyush Goyal

Announcing substantial hike in military service pay, the finance minister said defence budget has been increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2019-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced an increase in defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2019-20. Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said Rs 35,000 crore has been given under OROP in the last three years.

Announcing substantial hike in military service pay, the finance minister said defence budget has been increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2019-20.

He also said the government will launch a mega pension yojna for 42 crore unorganised sector workers and assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after reaching age of 60 years.

On railways, he said its capital expenditure programme will be at an all-time high of Rs 1.58 lakh crore in the next fiscal.

"We have eliminated all unmanned railway crossings in the country," he added

The finance minister also said the Vande Bharat Express will provide speed, service and safety to citizens and will give boost to Make In India.

Commenting on construction of rural roads, he said it has tripled road construction and out of total 17.84 lakh habitations, 15.8 lakh were connected with pucca roads under PMGSY.

PMGSY allocation for 2019-20 is pegged at Rs 19,000 crore, he said.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.