App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Defaults among fragile emerging market firms set to rise: Moody's

"The global spread of the coronavirus has led to business closures and restrictions on social interactions in many countries," Moody's said in a report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Defaults by weaker emerging market companies will rise in 2020 and 2021 as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic hampers business activity, Moody's forecast on Thursday.

The ratings agency said the trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate for emerging market firms would rise to between 7.8% and 11.2% by the end of 2020, from the low level of 2.2% in March.

The rate will then rise further by March 2021 to the 8.3% to 13.7% range, it forecast.

Close

"The global spread of the coronavirus has led to business closures and restrictions on social interactions in many countries," Moody's said in a report.

related news

"The collapse in domestic aggregate demand and export demand has weakened EM (emerging market) corporate profitability and liquidity."

Many low-rated emerging market governments were poorly prepared to deal with a large public health crisis and had limited fiscal and monetary capacity to stimulate their economies, it said.

Depressed oil prices will likely persist during the year, adding another strain to exporters of the commodity, it added.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Moodys #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Indian jewellers warn of a 'Thailand-like crisis', highlight working capital woes

COVID-19 impact | Indian jewellers warn of a 'Thailand-like crisis', highlight working capital woes

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin diagnosed with the new coronavirus

US crude output rises in February, Texas production eases: EIA

US crude output rises in February, Texas production eases: EIA

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.